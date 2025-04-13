Kareena Kapoor Khan serves pastel elegance in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga

Kareena Kapoor Khan doesn’t just attend events—she arrives like a cinematic crescendo. At the recent inauguration of a new showroom in Dubai, the actress looked every bit the ethereal queen in a custom Tarun Tahiliani ensemble that ticked all the boxes: drama, detail and divine drapery.
Her ensemble—a mint-hued, heavily hand-embroidered lehenga—whispered old-world luxury with a contemporary breath. The fitted bodice featured delicate beadwork and pastel thread embroidery, cascading into a mermaid-style skirt that flattered her silhouette without screaming for attention. What truly elevated the look, however, was the sheer, embellished drape that floated over her shoulder, speckled with sequin accents that caught the light with every turn.
A statement choker adorned with oversized uncut diamonds and emeralds gave the look a hint of vintage Maharani flair, while Kareena’s soft waves and radiant skin kept it modern and wearable. Her signature kohl-rimmed eyes and nude-pink lips were understated yet powerful.
There’s a reason Kareena Kapoor Khan remains a front-row fashion fixture—she doesn’t just wear couture, she becomes it. In Tarun Tahiliani’s pastel vision, she reminded us all that true elegance never shouts; it simply shines.