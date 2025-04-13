Kareena Kapoor Khan serves pastel elegance in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga

Her ensemble—a mint-hued, heavily hand-embroidered lehenga—whispered old-world luxury with a contemporary breath. The fitted bodice featured delicate beadwork and pastel thread embroidery, cascading into a mermaid-style skirt that flattered her silhouette without screaming for attention. What truly elevated the look, however, was the sheer, embellished drape that floated over her shoulder, speckled with sequin accents that caught the light with every turn.

A statement choker adorned with oversized uncut diamonds and emeralds gave the look a hint of vintage Maharani flair, while Kareena’s soft waves and radiant skin kept it modern and wearable. Her signature kohl-rimmed eyes and nude-pink lips were understated yet powerful.