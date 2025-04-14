Gen Z's handloom revival: embracing tradition over high street

The appeal of uniqueness and authenticity

Beyond its environmental benefits, handloom offers something that high street fashion cannot – individuality. Mass-produced clothing often leads to a sea of similar items flooding store shelves, leaving little room for personal expression. Handloom, with its varied textures, intricate designs, and artisan craftsmanship, provides a refreshing contrast. Each piece is one-of-a-kind, showcasing the skill and heritage of the weaver.

For Gen Z, fashion is about standing out, and the allure of wearing something unique – a piece that tells a story – is undeniable. Handloom clothing allows them to connect with their roots while making a fashion statement that reflects their values and personal style.

In an era where style is increasingly linked with sustainability and authenticity, it’s clear why Gen Z is choosing handloom over high street fashion.