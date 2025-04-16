Exploring wedding outfit traditions across cultures

Across all cultures, wedding outfits are more than just attire—they are symbols of cultural continuity, personal identity, and a shared celebration of love and unity.

Western wedding traditions: symbolism in white

In many Western cultures, the bride traditionally wears a white wedding gown, a custom that gained prominence in the 19th century with Queen Victoria's marriage to Prince Albert in 1840. While white symbolises purity and innocence in these cultures, the tradition has evolved to represent elegance, timelessness, and a fresh new beginning.

Western wedding gowns are often characterised by their intricate lacework, long trains, and veil accessories, which complement the celebration’s ceremonial grandeur. In recent years, brides have moved away from strictly white, experimenting with shades like ivory, champagne, and even bold colors, reflecting the modern bride's personal style. These dresses are frequently paired with formal tuxedos or suits for the groom, maintaining a sharp contrast in formality.