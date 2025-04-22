Deepika Padukone drops new summer closet collection that supports her mental health initiative

Deepika Padukone is once again merging fashion with purpose as she unveils the latest summer drop from her Closet Collection. It is a thoughtfully curated edit supporting mental health awareness through her Live Love Laugh Foundation.
Deepika’s ‘Summer Edit’ is out now
As the summer sun blazes on, Deepika introduces ‘Summer Edit’: a handpicked selection of breezy silhouettes and bold, vibrant tops that radiate positivity and effortless style. Proceeds from every purchase directly fund mental health initiatives via the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which she founded in 2015 following her personal battle with anxiety and depression.
“Each purchase supports mental health through @tlllfoundation. Tune in on the 3rd Thursday of each month for new drops!” her said.
This latest collection features everything from Chloe silk-blend trousers to a Saint Laurent chunky necklace and Ralph Lauren leopard pumps — perfect pieces to elevate your summer wardrobe.
The Summer Edit also features sunglasses by Marc Jacobs and Sabyasachi, with prices ranging from INR 2,100 to INR 29,000. Her more affordable picks from Zara, H&M, and Levi’s have already sold out.
Each month, Deepika curates a new drop of her fashion favourites for an online charity sale, transforming preloved fashion into a force for good. The initiative also champions sustainability: shopping from Deepika’s Closet saves over 59,000 litres of water and prevents more than 5 kg of carbon emissions per purchase compared to buying new.
With this campaign, Deepika not only continues to advocate for mental well-being but also proves that style with substance can make a real difference.