Deepika Padukone drops new summer closet collection that supports her mental health initiative

This latest collection features everything from Chloe silk-blend trousers to a Saint Laurent chunky necklace and Ralph Lauren leopard pumps — perfect pieces to elevate your summer wardrobe.

The Summer Edit also features sunglasses by Marc Jacobs and Sabyasachi, with prices ranging from INR 2,100 to INR 29,000. Her more affordable picks from Zara, H&M, and Levi’s have already sold out.

Each month, Deepika curates a new drop of her fashion favourites for an online charity sale, transforming preloved fashion into a force for good. The initiative also champions sustainability: shopping from Deepika’s Closet saves over 59,000 litres of water and prevents more than 5 kg of carbon emissions per purchase compared to buying new.