Unforgettable Met Gala looks that redefined the red carpet

Every year, the Met Gala presents a singular challenge to the world’s most daring dressers: take a theme and elevate it into high-concept spectacle. It’s where fashion meets fantasy, with celebrities serving couture drama that’s less 'red carpet ready' and more 'museum-worthy moment'. Over the years, a few names have managed not just to impress, but to rewrite the rules entirely. In an age of trends and formulaic style, these are the moments that remind us: true fashion doesn’t follow the rules. It rewrites them.

From kinetic petals to transforming trains, these stars turned the Met steps into a runway of reinvention