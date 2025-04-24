From cowboy chic to metallic fervour, here are the best-dressed celebs at Coachella 2025

From cowboy-chic to metallic, Coachella 2025 was all about embodying the desert culture and celebrating it. The music festival that took place in the Empire Polo Club, Indio in California a few days back and saw almost all of our favourite celebs dressed to the tea– dancing and singing along to cult favoured tracks. As the festival has ended, we take a look back at some of the best dressed ones for Coachella 2025.
The Blackpink singer recently was the face of many tabloids for her hit track Like Jennie- partly for the track’s catchy tunes and partly for being accused of plagiarism. The K-Pop star was seen taking over the stage on the second weekend, donning head to toe cherry red Mugler. She was wearing the label’s 1992 Les Cow-Boy’s Collection in what netizens claim to be the staple for this season— micro shorts. And while the performance did not live up to solidify her position as a soloist, it was her outfit with the cowboy hat and boots that did wonders.
The best-dressed performer for the festival has to be Lady Gaga. With outfits no less than high art, she wore everything-from a dramatic long red gown to a white corseted one and metallic armour pieces, her duality in costumes between light and dark shone through. However, our favourite is the one she was in during her Poker Face set- an ode to the Alexander McQueen chess-inspired Spring 2005 collection, where McQueen got known for dramatically presenting his models as chess pieces. Gaga pulled off a similar set, and with what grandeur!
For her second performance, Charli sported a relaxed-edgy ensemble by Willy Chavarria. Her outfits continued to be “brat” (synonymous with the artist’s omnipresent sensational track that created waves of rebellion amongst the gen-z) throughout both weekends. Charli's fashion choices at Coachella 2025 showcased her commitment to individuality and storytelling, aligning with the festival's broader shift towards celebrating personal expression and independent designers.
Joining Charli on-stage was none other than Addison Rae. The Diet Pepsi singer, who just released her brand new single Headphones On, popped up on stage in a 80s polka dot pink and white set. The Claire Sullivan x VS Pink set featured a halter corset top with peplum hem and skin tight leggings, all in the bold polka-dotted print. Ten points for going brazen and bold!
Coachella 2025 was just as much a runway for men's fashion as it was for the women. Brenson Boone slipped into not one, but two custom looks by Dolce and Gabbana– one of which was even clad in Swarovski crystals. For his opening look, Boone stepped out in a tailored sleeveless jacket crafted from cotton gabardine, paired with wide-leg trousers. The ensemble was elevated by gold button accents and statement buckle details. A leather belt featuring a striking gold Devotion Heart buckle completed the outfit, adding a bold touch of flair.
Later, he transformed into a show-stopping ensemble: a custom lurex bodysuit with long sleeves and flared pants, both lavishly covered in shimmering Swarovski crystals. Draped over this dazzling base was a velvet cape with a dramatic train, lined with faux fur and embellished with ornate bijoux. He tied the look together with a sleek leather belt adorned with silver hardware.
She turned heads in a striking green bra, ultra-short denim shorts, and a shimmering body chain; a look fans quickly linked to Britney Spears' legendary I’m a Slave 4 U performance outfit from over two decades ago. With its perfect mix of nostalgia and bold modern flair, the ensemble easily earned her a top spot on the best-dressed list. But beyond just a style moment, this look signals the return of micro shorts. With their daring cut and throwback appeal, micro shorts promise to be one of this season’s hottest trends — playful, empowering, and unapologetically bold.
Taking us right back to the 2000’s with a top, micro shorts and bandanas on each side, Meghan was seen radiating glitz and bedazzle on stage. With a cropped halter top that showcased the True Religion logo, the outfit featured denim bottoms and fishnet tights. A straight dive to retro looks, Y2K does not seem to go away anytime soon.
Fox was the epitome of desert-core at the Revolve Festival. In a sand-coloured bustier with semi-sheer, brown tights and Bolero dark-brown knee-high boots, her look was completed by dramatic chic sunglasses.
(Written by Archisha Mazumdar)