Tough times don’t touch lipstick sales; here’s what makes them recession-proof

It is an idea similar to the theory about skirt hemlines. Back in 1926, economist George Taylor came up with the Hemline Theory Index (HTI), which suggests that skirt lengths rise in good times and fall in bad.

In 2010, Dutch economist Marjolein van Baardwijk analysed skirt lengths from 1921 to 2009 and found that hemlines tended to rise about three years before an economic boom and fall three years before a downturn.

However, the Lipstick Effect may be a more reliable indicator of economic sentiment, especially outside the West. A 2019 study published on Taylor & Francis analysing consumer behaviour from 2006 to 2016 found that during the 2007–2009 recession, the demand for lipstick became far less sensitive to income changes.

The "income elasticity" dropped from 0.31 to just 0.05 — meaning people kept buying lipstick even as their incomes fell. By mid-2014, that sensitivity returned to pre-recession levels, reinforcing the idea that the lipstick effect is real and trackable.