Where heritage meets glamour: Must-have jewellery picks for Akshaya Tritiya 2025

Akshaya Tritiya, a day of eternal prosperity, calls for treasures that go beyond tradition. This year, discover jewellery that fuses cultural richness with contemporary design. From radiant gold to symbolic gemstones, these standout brands are redefining festive elegance—offering pieces that celebrate not just beauty, but meaning, legacy, and new beginnings.
This Akshaya Tritiya, elevate your celebration with DiAi Designs—a fine jewellery brand where mindful luxury meets contemporary elegance. It specialises in ethically crafted fine jewellery made with lab-grown diamonds, combining sustainability with refined style. To mark the occasion, the brand presents specially curated collections that seamlessly fuse classic aesthetics with modern ideals—honoring the spirit of Akshaya Tritiya while bridging tradition and modern luxury. A standout piece is the Trinket Tennis Necklace: dainty, charming, and perfect for layering.
CaratLane’s Akshaya Tritiya collection beautifully captures the spirit of new beginnings and timeless transformation through two distinct design narratives—Sol and Luna. Sol, crafted in 18KT yellow gold with SIFG diamonds and special-cut yellow gemstones, draws inspiration from the golden hues of sunrise reflected across the horizon. Luna, in contrast, is inspired by the poetic phases of the moon, representing the evolving nature of its wearer. Also crafted in 18KT gold, the collection features intricate diamond-studded pieces that channel the moon’s quiet strength and grace. With its serene elegance and symbolism of resilience and transformation, Luna is a timeless tribute to life’s beautiful cycles.
Oropel, a bespoke jewellery label established by Neeti Patwa, reimagines modern bridal luxury with a fresh perspective. Celebrated for its handcrafted pieces that carry emotional depth, the brand offers designs made with either lab-grown or natural diamonds—each piece crafted to forge meaningful connections and make a bold impression. Drawing from ancient Egyptian aesthetics, the Giza Necklace stands out as a powerful statement piece for the confident bride. Made from 14K yellow gold and set with a radiant princess-cut diamond, the necklace showcases layered black and green enamel detailing—a modern twist on traditional motifs. Ideal for bridal receptions or vintage-inspired ensembles, it brings together sophistication and bold style.
Reliance Jewels unveils the 10th edition of its iconic ‘Jewels of India’ series with the Tirupati collection—an homage to the revered land of Tirupati. Drawing inspiration from its iconic temples, majestic architecture, and the divine presence of Lord Balaji, this stunning gold and diamond collection brings a celestial charm to Akshaya Tritiya festivities. Each piece is intricately crafted to embody the spiritual essence of Lord Balaji, the sacred Tirumala Hills, and the poetic beauty of Srinivasa Kalyanam. From opulent chokers and statement long necklaces to finely detailed bangles and sculpted earrings, the collection blends traditional temple artistry with contemporary elegance, offering a divine expression of heritage and style.
As Akshaya Tritiya approaches, PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta welcomes you to celebrate prosperity and tradition with their Gold Collection. This thoughtfully curated collection embodies timeless elegance and sophistication. Each piece, crafted in pure gold, symbolises auspicious beginnings and lasting beauty—ranging from classic designs to modern silhouettes, ideal for honoring the significance of this sacred day. Whether you’re selecting a meaningful gift or investing in a future heirloom, the collection captures the richness of tradition while resonating with contemporary style.
Angara, a fine gemstone jewellery brand, is redefining festive elegance with pieces that are as meaningful as they are beautiful. Renowned for its handcrafted designs and the rich symbolism behind every gem, the brand blends heritage with a modern aesthetic, offering jewellery that tells a story. From the wisdom-infused blue sapphire and the fiery passion of rubies to the growth energy of emeralds and the warm glow of yellow sapphires, the brand presents vibrant alternatives to traditional gold—each gem chosen for its deeper significance. Sapphires, long associated with clarity, protection, and spiritual insight, make a thoughtful and powerful addition to any collection. The timeless teardrop pendant, featuring a pear-shaped lab-grown blue sapphire paired with a brilliant round lab-grown diamond, set in sleek 18K white gold is a standout piece.
