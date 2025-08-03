From meme rakhis to lumba rakhis, Tonoto crafts threads that speak your sibling truth

Each Tonoto rakhi is lovingly handcrafted by Indian artisans who pour soul, time, and heritage into every piece. These are not mass-produced tokens; they’re tiny heirlooms of emotion that reflect every kind of bond, from the playful to the profound. Whether your sibling is a gamer who won’t stop yelling into a headset, a bhabhi who’s more sister than in-law, or your ride-or-die meme partner, Tonoto has got a rakhi for that.

The Lumba Rakhis are an ode to your bhabhi, who somehow manages to bring calm to the chaos. Adorned with delicate stones, premium threads, and artisan energy, these rakhis feel less like an accessory and more like gratitude wrapped in shimmer.