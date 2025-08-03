From meme rakhis to lumba rakhis, Tonoto crafts threads that speak your sibling truth

What if your rakhi could do more than just wish Happy Raksha Bandhan and instead tell a story—your story? The inside jokes, the late-night talks, the childhood pranks, the silent support! At Tonoto, every thread is spun with sentiment, every bead strung with meaning because the brand believes a rakhi should be as unique as the bond it celebrates. This year, they are not not just helping you tie threads, but also tie memories, laughter, and love around each wrist.
Each Tonoto rakhi is lovingly handcrafted by Indian artisans who pour soul, time, and heritage into every piece. These are not mass-produced tokens; they’re tiny heirlooms of emotion that reflect every kind of bond, from the playful to the profound. Whether your sibling is a gamer who won’t stop yelling into a headset, a bhabhi who’s more sister than in-law, or your ride-or-die meme partner, Tonoto has got a rakhi for that.
The Lumba Rakhis are an ode to your bhabhi, who somehow manages to bring calm to the chaos. Adorned with delicate stones, premium threads, and artisan energy, these rakhis feel less like an accessory and more like gratitude wrapped in shimmer.
Then there are the Profession Rakhis — for brothers who build worlds, crack code, or hit headshots like pros. The PS Bro Gamer Rakhi is a cheeky, cool tribute to those 3 am gaming marathons and joystick-fuelled rants you’ll never forget.
For the brother who’s been your bodyguard, bank, and best friend rolled into one, the Big Bro Rakhi is a timeless, quietly powerful token of everything unspoken.
If you share a relationship laced with inside jokes and a shared stash of meme references, you’ll love our Meme Rakhis — like the Aawara Hoon design, embroidered with heritage but laced with humour. It’s nostalgia, giggles, and culture—all in one.
And yes, Tonoto didn’t forget the sisters. The Big Sis & Lil Sis Rakhis are a tribute to the giggles, the guidance, the occasional fights over clothes, and the forever bond only sisters get.
So this Raksha Bandhan, don’t just celebrate tradition—celebrate your truth; and let Tonoto’s rakihs help you say what words can’t—with threads that speak louder than any text.
Prices start at INR 499.
Available online.
