National Handloom Day: 8 Bollywood actresses who champion handloom & sustainable fashion

National Handloom Day (August 7) is a day that honours India’s vibrant textile heritage, the skill of local weavers, and the significance of eco-friendly fashion. As fast fashion takes over closets, multiple Bollywood actresses are setting an example by making thoughtful decisions to endorse handloom artisans and local crafts. These celebrities not only don handwoven garments but also passionately support artisans and eco-friendly fashion. We tell you about eight such celebrities.
Richa Chadha has been a strong proponent of sustainable fashion for quite some time. Together with her husband Ali Fazal, she co-established Ehaab, a brand that collaborates closely with artisans creating beautiful Chikankari pieces. Their project uplifts local weavers and artisans, preserving the age-old craft while ensuring they have respectable means of income. Richa emphasises that authentic style is rooted in mindful and ethical decisions.
Alia Bhatt is one of those celebrities who have been seen donning handloom saris for lot of significant events. By embracing exquisite Jamdani and Chanderi fabrics and promoting Indian artisanship on international platforms, Alia has emerged as a representation of how handloom can blend modernity with tradition. She thinks that sustainable fashion is a duty rather than a fad.
Kritika Kamra’s brand Cinnabar puts the focus on restoring the age-old Chanderi craft of Madhya Pradesh, thereby providing artisans with a direct outlet for their creations. Kritika’s faith in handloom and handicrafts stems from her love for Indian textiles and her belief that slow fashion will shape the future.
Actress Shweta Tripathi often speaks on environmental consciousness and sustainability. She frequently advocates for handloom crafts and confidently wears traditional textiles. For Shweta, fashion entails a commitment to the environment and to the communities that sustain these traditions.
A long-time environmental activist, Dia Mirza has often been spotted in handloom saris and consciously crafted clothing. She has used her platform to remind people that every sustainable choice contributes to a healthier planet. For Dia, wearing handloom is both a personal and political act of care for the earth.
Global icon Priyanka Chopra has also celebrated India’s handloom legacy on several occasions. Be it Banarasi, Chikankari, or other traditional weaves, Priyanka’s handloom saris reflect her pride in Indian craftsmanship. She continues to highlight the relevance of heritage textiles in modern fashion.
One of the younger stars embracing handloom, Janhvi Kapoor has often been seen in graceful handloom saris. By choosing traditional weaves for public appearances, she brings youthful appeal to sustainable fashion and encourages her generation to celebrate Indian crafts.
Among the younger generation of actors, Saiee Manjrekar stands out as a proud supporter of Indian handloom. Despite being one of the youngest in the industry, Saiee has consistently championed traditional craftsmanship through her fashion choices. She has been seen wearing and promoting handloom clothing on multiple occasions — whether it’s magazine shoots or through her personal social media presence. By choosing handloom over fast fashion, Saiee is not only celebrating tradition but also encouraging her young followers to support sustainable and homegrown craftsmanship.