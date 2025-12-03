Spencer twins dazzle at 2025 Fashion Awards in Gaurav Gupta couture

Nieces of the late Princess Diana, twin sisters Lady Amelia Spencer, and Lady Eliza Spencer were the scene-stealers at London's 2025 Fashion Awards on Monday. The 33-year-old sibling couple arrived at the Royal Albert Hall in showstopping, coordinating sparkling gowns by lauded designer Gaurav Gupta, exuding their signature mix of aristocratic elegance and modern glamour.

Lady Diana’s nieces wear Gaurav Gupta at 2025 Fashion Awards

Lady Eliza wore an ethereal, white sleeveless column gown, complete with a mock neck and intricate sparkly detailing, styling her hair into sleek updo, drop earrings and an Aspinal of London clutch. By contrast, Lady Amelia wore a champagne-coloured strapless number. The frothy gown comprised a delicate scalloped neckline and glittering details, plus a partially sheer fabric fitted to one side that resulted in a small train. Oversize pearl earrings and a matching updo perfectly completed her ensemble.

The twins—who are the daughters of Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer 9th Earl Spencer—are known for their synchronised high-fashion appearances. The sisters have appeared in back-to-back striking looks at major events ranging from the 2024 British Fashion Awards to the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, and they often gravitate toward complementary silhouettes and colours.