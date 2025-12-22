Throwback to when Taylor Swift wowed Arrowhead Stadium in head-to-toe Chanel

Taylor Swift showed her support for boyfriend and NFL tight end Travis Kelce at a Kansas City Chiefs game in January against the Houston Texans, arriving at Arrowhead Stadium in a show-stopping, high-fashion ensemble. The singer sported a head-to-toe Chanel outfit from the French luxury fashion house's Resort 2025 collection, totalling nearly INR 20 lakh.
The Chanel ensemble was a perfect choice for the winter weather, offering inspiration for creating similar stylish outfits. The tweed coat featured an open front with button details, an oversized silhouette, full-length sleeves with folded cuffs, a grey-black check pattern, and a thigh-length hem. The wool romper underneath provided a sleek silhouette with a front zip enclosure, raised collars, and practical front pockets.
Taylor completed her look with sheer black stockings, the pearl-adorned belt, knee-high heeled boots, leather gloves, pearl earrings, and the Chanel shoulder bag. Her signature red lipstick, combined with minimal makeup, flushed cheeks, and winged eyeliner, complemented her hairstyle of loose, dirty-blonde locks with soft, side-swept bangs.
Fashion details were meticulously tracked by a Taylor Swift fan account, revealing the impressive cost of each piece. Taylor’s standout item was a black and white tweed coat, priced at USD 9,600 (approximately INR 8,31,134). Underneath, she wore a wool jersey jumpsuit costing USD 4,650 (approximately INR 4,02,581). A pearl chain belt added a touch of elegance at USD 2,250 (approximately INR 1,94,797).
Her accessories included oversized double C Chanel disc earrings worth USD 1,150 (INR 99,562) and a Chanel mini flap bag priced at USD 5,000 (INR 4,32,883). The combined cost of these items comes to a staggering INR 19,60,957.
Taylor was joined at the game by her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, her brother, Austin Swift, and Travis Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, making it a family affair of support.