Throwback to when Taylor Swift wowed Arrowhead Stadium in head-to-toe Chanel

Fashion details were meticulously tracked by a Taylor Swift fan account, revealing the impressive cost of each piece. Taylor’s standout item was a black and white tweed coat, priced at USD 9,600 (approximately INR 8,31,134). Underneath, she wore a wool jersey jumpsuit costing USD 4,650 (approximately INR 4,02,581). A pearl chain belt added a touch of elegance at USD 2,250 (approximately INR 1,94,797).

Her accessories included oversized double C Chanel disc earrings worth USD 1,150 (INR 99,562) and a Chanel mini flap bag priced at USD 5,000 (INR 4,32,883). The combined cost of these items comes to a staggering INR 19,60,957.

Taylor was joined at the game by her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, her brother, Austin Swift, and Travis Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, making it a family affair of support.