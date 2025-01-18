Pooja Hegde looks utterly stylish in a stunning red dress

We absolutely adore Pooja Hegde in her stunning avatars! A true diva in every sense, her impeccable wardrobe choices never fail to leave us in awe, and we can’t help but get excited every time she steps out in style. The beauty recently turned heads at the trailer launch of her film Deva, alongside co-star Shahid Kapoor. Draped in a stunning red dress, Pooja's ensemble is a perfect pick for the upcoming Valentine’s Day. Let’s delve into the details of her gorgeous look.

The actress took her style to the next level with a striking David Koma creation that’s nothing short of unforgettable. This off-shoulder masterpiece features a halter necktie that adds a sleek and modern edge to the outfit. Full-length sleeves bring a touch of sophistication, while intricate pleat detailing injects an element of playful charm.

Pooja complemented her eye-catching dress with carefully chosen accessories, adding bold accents to complete her look. She paired the outfit with pointed red heels, injecting a dose of fierceness, and kept her jewellery minimal yet elegant with small hoop earrings and delicate rings, ensuring her outfit remained the focal point.