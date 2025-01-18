Pooja Hegde looks utterly stylish in a stunning red dress

We absolutely adore Pooja Hegde in her stunning avatars! A true diva in every sense, her impeccable wardrobe choices never fail to leave us in awe, and we can’t help but get excited every time she steps out in style. The beauty recently turned heads at the trailer launch of her film Deva, alongside co-star Shahid Kapoor. Draped in a stunning red dress, Pooja's ensemble is a perfect pick for the upcoming Valentine’s Day. Let’s delve into the details of her gorgeous look.
The actress took her style to the next level with a striking David Koma creation that’s nothing short of unforgettable. This off-shoulder masterpiece features a halter necktie that adds a sleek and modern edge to the outfit. Full-length sleeves bring a touch of sophistication, while intricate pleat detailing injects an element of playful charm.
Pooja complemented her eye-catching dress with carefully chosen accessories, adding bold accents to complete her look. She paired the outfit with pointed red heels, injecting a dose of fierceness, and kept her jewellery minimal yet elegant with small hoop earrings and delicate rings, ensuring her outfit remained the focal point.
Her makeup leaned into the red theme, creating a radiant, glamorous effect. Glossy red lips made a bold statement, while a seamless blend of blush and glowing highlighter added a natural flush to her cheeks. Bronze eyeshadow, paired with sleek eyeliner and voluminous lashes, gave her eyes a captivating depth. Perfectly shaped brows framed her face beautifully, tying the whole look together.
For her hairstyle, Pooja left her hair open in soft, cascading curls, exuding effortless charm and grace. The result was a look that balanced glamour with sophistication.
The Radhe Shyam actress’ dress is versatile enough to make a statement on a variety of occasions. Whether it’s a glamorous cocktail party, a fancy dinner, or a red-carpet event, this chic yet bold design is a fantastic choice. It’s also a fabulous option for Valentine’s Day or a fashion-forward evening out with friends.