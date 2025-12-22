Why auction prices for Hermès Birkins are cooling

For years, the Hermès Birkin was sold as many things: a bag, a status symbol, a lifestyle flex, a scream of privilege. Somewhere along the way, it also became a financial instrument. The kind people discussed in group chats using words like “yield” and “hold,” which should have been the first red flag. Now auction prices are cooling, not crashing or burning, just… coming back down to earth. And it’s about time.

The Birkin hasn’t lost its allure, maybe it lost its delusion.

The Birkin Bag’s investment era is quietly cooling off

During the pandemic, luxury went feral. Trapped at home with disposable income and nowhere to travel, the global elite panic-bought handbags the way the rest of us panic-bought sourdough starters. Birkins were suddenly treated like gold bars with handles. Prices shot up. Resale premiums went bonkers. Everyone thought they were a genius.