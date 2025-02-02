Madhuri Dixit dazzles in an embroidered yellow lehenga for Basant Panchami

Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit continues to captivate audiences with her timeless beauty and impeccable fashion sense. At 57, the actress remains a style icon, effortlessly blending traditional elegance with contemporary flair.
In a recent Instagram post, Madhuri celebrated Basant Panchami in a stunning yellow lehenga, serving as a vibrant source of festive fashion inspiration.
The ensemble, crafted from georgette, featured a deep V-neck blouse adorned with intricate hand embroidery and delicate tie-up detailing. The flowing lehenga skirt, embellished with zardozi and sequins, added a regal touch. A matching organza dupatta with floral embroidery and tassel embellishments completed the look.
The lehenga, sourced from the brand Madzin, comes with a price tag of INR 125,000.
Styled by Sukriti Grover, Madhuri accessorised the look with luxurious emerald jewellery, including a statement necklace, earrings, and a stack of bracelets. A diamond ring added a touch of sparkle, while her makeup, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a glossy nude lip, accentuated her natural beauty. Her hair was styled in soft curls with a side part, perfectly complementing the overall elegant and ethereal look.
Madhuri's radiant appearance in this vibrant ensemble served as a reminder of her enduring style and timeless appeal.