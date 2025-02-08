Ananya Panday stuns in a pastel sari with mirrorwork blouse – A fresh take on wedding fashion

Ananya Panday recently turned heads with a look that seamlessly blended Gen Z charm with timeless traditional elegance. Draped in a pastel-hued sari adorned with intricate threadwork and shimmering mirror embellishments, she redefined wedding guest fashion with a fresh and modern twist. Captioning a video of her look on Instagram with “Baarati yet again but this time slightly demure,” Ananya embraced understated glam with effortless grace.

The highlight of her ensemble was a structured golden blouse with a deep plunging neckline, accentuated by dazzling mirror detailing. The strategic use of mirrorwork, instead of the widely popular sequins, hinted at an evolving trend in festive fashion. Her sari, in a soft blush pink, exuded femininity while maintaining a sophisticated charm.