Ananya Panday stuns in a pastel sari with mirrorwork blouse – A fresh take on wedding fashion

Ananya Panday recently turned heads with a look that seamlessly blended Gen Z charm with timeless traditional elegance. Draped in a pastel-hued sari adorned with intricate threadwork and shimmering mirror embellishments, she redefined wedding guest fashion with a fresh and modern twist. Captioning a video of her look on Instagram with “Baarati yet again but this time slightly demure,” Ananya embraced understated glam with effortless grace.
The highlight of her ensemble was a structured golden blouse with a deep plunging neckline, accentuated by dazzling mirror detailing. The strategic use of mirrorwork, instead of the widely popular sequins, hinted at an evolving trend in festive fashion. Her sari, in a soft blush pink, exuded femininity while maintaining a sophisticated charm.
Ananya elevated her look with statement accessories—an emerald choker with a layered illusion, matching dangling earrings, and a pair of sleek bangles. Her neatly tied back bun, adorned with a pink gajra, and a tiny black bindi completed the quintessential desi aesthetic.
Her outfit serves as a style inspiration in multiple ways. First, it signals the rise of mirrorwork as a refined alternative to sequins, offering a vintage-meets-modern appeal. Second, the juxtaposition of pastel hues with a bold, metallic blouse adds dimension, proving that subtlety and drama can coexist. Lastly, her jewellery choice underscores the grandeur of Indian weddings—bold accessories are not just an option but a statement.
On the professional front, Ananya was recently seen in the OTT releases Call Me Bae and CTRL.