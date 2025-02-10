Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Victorian Desi’ look redefines regal glamour

Janhvi Kapoor redefined red-carpet elegance with a breathtaking ensemble that was more art than attire. Describing her look as "Victorian Desi with a brat girl summer back," she crafted a style statement that was both regal and refreshingly modern.
The centerpiece of this stunning monochrome creation was a heavily embellished corset-style bodice. Its sculptural detailing and intricate craftsmanship transformed it into a museum-worthy masterpiece, radiating a sense of royalty and high fashion. The backless design featured sculpted details, from embellished straps to a tapered hem, adding to the overall grandeur.
The bodice was paired with a mermaid silhouette skirt that flowed seamlessly before dramatically flaring out at the bottom. Delicate sequin and beadwork created a shimmery, metallic sheen, infusing a touch of contemporary glamour into the vintage-inspired design.
Janhvi's accessories perfectly complemented the dazzling silver palette. A diamond choker, adorned with heart-shaped emeralds, took center stage, while delicate diamond studs provided a hint of subtle sparkle.
A soft, rosy makeup look and voluminous, wavy hair, styled with defined curtain bangs, completed the ensemble, balancing the ornate details with a touch of youthful freshness.
This look was one of Janhvi's most striking and regal appearances to date, seamlessly blending vintage luxury with modern sophistication.