Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Victorian Desi’ look redefines regal glamour

This look was one of Janhvi's most striking and regal appearances to date, seamlessly blending vintage luxury with modern sophistication
Janhvi Kapoor redefined red-carpet elegance with a breathtaking ensemble that was more art than attire. Describing her look as "Victorian Desi with a brat girl summer back," she crafted a style statement that was both regal and refreshingly modern.

The centerpiece of this stunning monochrome creation was a heavily embellished corset-style bodice. Its sculptural detailing and intricate craftsmanship transformed it into a museum-worthy masterpiece, radiating a sense of royalty and high fashion. The backless design featured sculpted details, from embellished straps to a tapered hem, adding to the overall grandeur.

The bodice was paired with a mermaid silhouette skirt that flowed seamlessly before dramatically flaring out at the bottom. Delicate sequin and beadwork created a shimmery, metallic sheen, infusing a touch of contemporary glamour into the vintage-inspired design.

Janhvi's accessories perfectly complemented the dazzling silver palette. A diamond choker, adorned with heart-shaped emeralds, took center stage, while delicate diamond studs provided a hint of subtle sparkle.

A soft, rosy makeup look and voluminous, wavy hair, styled with defined curtain bangs, completed the ensemble, balancing the ornate details with a touch of youthful freshness.

This look was one of Janhvi's most striking and regal appearances to date, seamlessly blending vintage luxury with modern sophistication.

