Kangana Ranaut’s regal Anarkali look steals the show at her Manali café

Kangana Ranaut has once again captivated her fans, but this time, it’s not with a powerful onscreen performance—it’s with a glimpse into her picturesque Manali café, The Mountain Story. The actress recently took to Instagram to share stunning images from her restaurant, exuding vintage charm and warmth.

Draped in a beautifully embroidered anarkali kurti paired with a matching jacket and a traditional shawl, Kangana looked every bit the regal host. Her ensemble, featuring intricate floral patterns and delicate threadwork in earthy tones, perfectly complemented the rustic yet elegant aesthetic of her café.