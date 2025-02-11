Kangana Ranaut’s regal Anarkali look steals the show at her Manali café

Kangana Ranaut has once again captivated her fans, but this time, it’s not with a powerful onscreen performance—it’s with a glimpse into her picturesque Manali café, The Mountain Story. The actress recently took to Instagram to share stunning images from her restaurant, exuding vintage charm and warmth.
Draped in a beautifully embroidered anarkali kurti paired with a matching jacket and a traditional shawl, Kangana looked every bit the regal host. Her ensemble, featuring intricate floral patterns and delicate threadwork in earthy tones, perfectly complemented the rustic yet elegant aesthetic of her café.
Ditching accessories, she opted for a pair of chic leather boots, adding a contemporary twist to her otherwise traditional attire. With her hair styled in a messy updo and soft, glowing makeup enhancing her features, she effortlessly embodied grace and sophistication.
The photos showcased different corners of The Mountain Story, each oozing old-world charm. From the quaint wooden-panelled exterior to the inviting interiors adorned with chandeliers, vibrant wallpapers, and a grand fireplace, every detail reflected Kangana’s impeccable taste. The café, designed by acclaimed designer Shabnam Gupta, boasts large windows that let in the golden glow of the mountains, making it a perfect retreat for food lovers and travellers alike.
Holding a glass of her chosen drink, Kangana posed against the dreamy backdrop of her café, inviting fans to experience the warmth and comfort of her mountain haven. Captioning the post, she playfully teased, “Food coma coming your way!!”