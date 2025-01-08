Step inside Scarlett House: Malaika Arora’s new charming restaurant in Mumbai’s Pali village

Malaika Arora recently joined the list of celebrities venturing into the restaurant business, opening her new eatery, Scarlett House, in Mumbai’s charming Pali village in Bandra. Housed in a 90-year-old bungalow, the restaurant promises a unique dining experience, combining beautiful interiors with a focus on clean eating and comforting dishes, including Malaika’s own family khichdi recipe.

Malaika recently shared a video tour of Scarlett House, showcasing its inviting atmosphere and diverse spaces. The video, posted on Tuesday, takes viewers through various sections, from a cosy book corner and a bustling coffee station to a spacious dining area with ample comfortable seating ideal for leisurely meals and gatherings. In the video, Malaika excitedly welcomed viewers to Scarlett House.