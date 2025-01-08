Step inside Scarlett House: Malaika Arora’s new charming restaurant in Mumbai’s Pali village

Malaika Arora recently joined the list of celebrities venturing into the restaurant business, opening her new eatery, Scarlett House, in Mumbai’s charming Pali village in Bandra. Housed in a 90-year-old bungalow, the restaurant promises a unique dining experience, combining beautiful interiors with a focus on clean eating and comforting dishes, including Malaika’s own family khichdi recipe.
Malaika recently shared a video tour of Scarlett House, showcasing its inviting atmosphere and diverse spaces. The video, posted on Tuesday, takes viewers through various sections, from a cosy book corner and a bustling coffee station to a spacious dining area with ample comfortable seating ideal for leisurely meals and gatherings. In the video, Malaika excitedly welcomed viewers to Scarlett House.
She also teased a future development within the space, saying, “Well, this is our retail room, and it converts into a wine-and-tasting community bar by night. It’s a perfect setting... there is always something brewing here... not now, that's a secret for later.” She captioned the post, “Doors officially open!!”
The restaurant’s design seamlessly blends old-world charm with rustic simplicity. The interiors feature vibrant wallpapers, mismatched furniture, displays of vintage dinnerware, fresh floral arrangements, warm wooden tables, glazed tiles, and carefully curated curios. Wooden beams, sunlit rooms, elegant chandeliers, and arched entryways further enhance the restaurant’s character.
According to a report by a popular magazine, Malaika’s vision for Scarlett House’s interiors was to create a space of ‘quiet and warm luxury,’ a place where guests would feel comfortable lingering for hours. She was quoted saying that the Portuguese bungalow itself symbolises a blend of old and new, stating, “The Portuguese bungalow is symbolic of a blend – outwardly old-fashioned but loaded with values and stories within, much like Scarlett House.”
Beyond its aesthetic appeal, Scarlett House also offers unique features like a dedicated water bar serving healthy elixirs and a cocktail bar with a curated, compact menu. The restaurant also incorporates a retail space showcasing products from various vendors, adding another dimension to the dining experience.