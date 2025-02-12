BLACKPINK’s Lisa dazzles in a white and yellow Miss Sohee gown at ‘The White Lotus’ season 3 premiere

BLACKPINK member Lisa made a stunning appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of The White Lotus season 3. Her custom Miss Sohee gown, a vision in white and yellow, solidified her status as a fashion icon. This look, arguably one of her most iconic yet, was a masterclass in red-carpet glamour.

The singer-turned-actress graced the event in the sheer couture gown, its bodice sequined and reminiscent of a blooming white lotus. The gown, a reimagined version of a Miss Sohee haute couture piece from the SS24 Paris show, flowed into a canary yellow skirt, creating a soft, ethereal silhouette.