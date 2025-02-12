BLACKPINK’s Lisa dazzles in a white and yellow Miss Sohee gown at ‘The White Lotus’ season 3 premiere

BLACKPINK member Lisa made a stunning appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of The White Lotus season 3. Her custom Miss Sohee gown, a vision in white and yellow, solidified her status as a fashion icon. This look, arguably one of her most iconic yet, was a masterclass in red-carpet glamour.
The singer-turned-actress graced the event in the sheer couture gown, its bodice sequined and reminiscent of a blooming white lotus. The gown, a reimagined version of a Miss Sohee haute couture piece from the SS24 Paris show, flowed into a canary yellow skirt, creating a soft, ethereal silhouette.
The gown's bodice, inspired by the white lotus, was adorned with delicate pearls, resembling glistening water droplets. The canary yellow skirt added a touch of vibrant femininity. But it was the single white lotus, held by Lisa, that truly captivated fans.
The meticulously crafted flower, with golden outer petals and a shimmering golden stem, was a poignant tribute to Thailand, the setting for the series, and was designed by Thai artist SARRAN. Lisa's golden nail polish echoed the lotus's golden hues, completing the look.
Speaking to the media, Lisa expressed her excitement about joining the Mike White-created series, stating, “I mean, I’m so honoured. I’m a big fan of the show. I’m so happy to be a part of the family.”
2025 is shaping up to be a busy year for Lisa. She recently announced a new track, Born Again, with Doja Cat and Raye, expressing her admiration for both collaborators. “Raye just got a great track, and I feel like I want another female artist to make it more powerful, more stronger so we got Doja,” she revealed.
BLACKPINK’s upcoming world tour is also on the horizon, and Lisa teased, “Well, Blinks, you'll just have to wait and see!” Her radiant smile at the premiere hinted at the excitement surrounding the highly anticipated reunion.