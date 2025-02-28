Embrace the gamchha

Curated and designed by Suparana Bhalla, the exhibition seeks to address the neglect of the gamchha. Her display of latticed bamboo and steel captures the twists and turns of the fabric. “The gamcha is neither historical or an artifact,” says Bhalla. “It is part of our collective cultural consciousness. It exists in spaces around us, invisible and yet tangibly so. It sits on the head of many a mason, shields many a rickshaw puller in the sun, is used to wipe our seat and dry our hair, clean our homes and temples. It touches our life in myriad ways. The exhibition aims at revealing the intrinsic beauty of its simplicity.”

The form of the exhibit was derived from the creased folds of the gamcha in use. Curving and cradling the 230 different gamchas from all over the country, the exhibition creatively juxtaposed it with an exquisite, folded paper and gamcha installation. The walls graphically designed act as an album of life in India, where the gamcha is the hero of the story. Giving an elevated look to the fabric, architect Ankon Mitra has constructed spatial installations. Gamchha-inspired designs, including saris, stylish clothing, and lifestyle items, are also on display. He has devised an architectural version of origami and made installations that float in the air with lighting inside, made of folded gamchhas. The installations reimagine the fabric from a simple 2D textile into multidimensional art.

This article is written by Diksha Sinha