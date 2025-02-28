From India to London: This label just made a dazzling debut at London Fashion Week

Partnering with POET-LAB, a forward-thinking brand known for pushing the boundaries of contemporary fashion, provided the perfect platform for Treasures by Tiara’s creations to shine. The collection unfolded like a visual symphony, with each piece of jewellery telling a story—powerful yet delicate—while enhancing the bold, cutting-edge silhouettes on the runway.

Among the show-stopping highlights were gold diamond-studded bracelets that exuded a quiet, timeless elegance, juxtaposed with a striking two-finger ring in silver, adorned with vibrant ruby, topaz, and sapphire stones. This daring piece struck a perfect balance between modern sophistication and regal charm. The collection also featured a unique coin ring, crafted with onyx and rubies, which captivated the audience with its intricate, thoughtful design. Meanwhile, earrings embellished with semi-precious lemon topaz, citrine, baroque pearls, and diamonds beautifully showcased the brand's ability to blend classical influences with contemporary artistry.