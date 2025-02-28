From India to London: This label just made a dazzling debut at London Fashion Week

After capturing the hearts of jewellery lovers in India, Treasures by Tiara is now taking its bold leap onto the global stage, making its highly anticipated debut at one of the fashion world’s most prestigious events—London Fashion Week, held recently . In just a year since its inception, Tiara Dhody’s luxury jewellery label has ascended to dazzling heights, earning a coveted spot alongside the finest names in design. Renowned for its impeccable craftsmanship and fearless, statement-making pieces, the brand captivated the audience, leaving a trail of elegance and strength at POET-LAB’s avant-garde showcase.
Partnering with POET-LAB, a forward-thinking brand known for pushing the boundaries of contemporary fashion, provided the perfect platform for Treasures by Tiara’s creations to shine. The collection unfolded like a visual symphony, with each piece of jewellery telling a story—powerful yet delicate—while enhancing the bold, cutting-edge silhouettes on the runway.
Among the show-stopping highlights were gold diamond-studded bracelets that exuded a quiet, timeless elegance, juxtaposed with a striking two-finger ring in silver, adorned with vibrant ruby, topaz, and sapphire stones. This daring piece struck a perfect balance between modern sophistication and regal charm. The collection also featured a unique coin ring, crafted with onyx and rubies, which captivated the audience with its intricate, thoughtful design. Meanwhile, earrings embellished with semi-precious lemon topaz, citrine, baroque pearls, and diamonds beautifully showcased the brand's ability to blend classical influences with contemporary artistry.
Tiara Dhody, the visionary founder and designer behind the brand, speaks passionately about the collaboration, saying, “Great collaborations happen when visions align—and that’s exactly what we found with POET-LAB. Their philosophy of merging art with craftsmanship resonated deeply with us. I wanted Treasures by Tiara to be introduced in an environment that truly celebrates creative expression and timeless beauty, and the synergy with POET-LAB allowed that to come to life.”
In a stunning display of artistry and innovation, this label is not only making its mark but redefining the intersection of luxury jewellery and fashion on the global stage.