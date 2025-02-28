Mira Kapoor collaborates with Spritz by Typsy to unveil perfume line

Mira Kapoor, known for her impeccable taste and passion for beauty and wellness, brings her creative touch to this collaboration, infusing it with a personal flair that takes the experience of perfume to new heights. “Fragrance is such a personal expression,” Mira says, her enthusiasm palpable.

“I love how the perfume is redefining the way we experience scents. The idea of having two complementary perfumes in one bottle—AM and PM—is so unique and versatile! It allows you to play with your fragrance depending on your mood, and that creativity is what makes this collaboration so exciting for me. The concept is fresh, innovative, and something I see resonating with so many people. I can’t wait for everyone to experience it and make it their own.”

The debut collection is nothing short of exquisite, with carefully curated scent profiles that range from the warm embrace of Vanilla and bold Amber to the rich allure of Coffee and the timeless elegance of Jasmine. Each fragrance speaks to a different personality, offering a diverse range of options to suit anyone’s preferences. And the packaging? It’s as unique as the fragrance itself—designed like a mixology book, with a fingerprint motif symbolising the individuality of each scent combination, because no two blends will ever be alike.

This is about more than just smelling good—it’s about making fragrance your own and expressing your essence in a completely new way.