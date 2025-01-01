A countdown in style

New Year brings with it a promise of a ‘new you’. If making New Year resolutions feels passé, perhaps re-inventing yourself through a wardrobe reboot is a way to express newness. Your New Year’s Eve outfit can be a personality reveal — whether you want to dress like yourself more this year or be more experimental, try thrifting or break gender codes by opting for fluid fashion, be a party animal or rather stay at home cooped in the embrace of relaxed, comfort dressing — an ensemble can mirror your aspirations for the year ahead.

For instance, those who want to exude boldness this year can wear edgy cuts, asymmetrical designs and statement jewellery pieces. If you want to be the ‘authentic you’, include pieces from your everyday aesthetic which could also be as simple as well-fitted jeans with a classic white shirt. Eco-conscious folks can bet on retro prints, vegan leather accessories, and clothing made of plant-based fibres.

Those who want to dress in gender-neutral pieces can opt for relaxed fits and neutral shades paired with unisex footwear and accessories. To go all-glam, wear sequins-and-shimmer outfits, ornate embellishments and metallic colours. If you want to play safe, opt for a timeless, durable and comfortable dressing that prioritises movement, functionality and familiarity. Here’s your fashion fix in various categories so you can ring in 2025.