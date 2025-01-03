Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan pull off matching white casual looks with their twins

Nayanthara’s New Year celebrations were nothing short of fabulous as she welcomed 2025 surrounded by love and effortless style. The actress, along with her husband Vignesh Shivan and their twins, embraced twinning fashion in elegant white ensembles for the occasion, showcasing their impeccable family coordination.

Known for seamlessly balancing sophisticated glamour with simple, statement-making looks, Nayanthara and her family once again impressed with their perfectly synchronised outfits. Sharing a series of heartwarming family candids on Instagram, the actress delivered major style inspiration.

Nayanthara kept it casual yet chic in an all-white ensemble, pairing a cosy sweatshirt with matching joggers and white sneakers. Vignesh complemented her effortlessly in a white sweatshirt teamed with stylish blue jeans. Stealing the spotlight, their twins looked adorable in matching white t-shirts, denim bottoms, and white shoes.

Accompanying the pictures, Nayanthara shared a thoughtful caption: “Your blessings in life are directly proportional to the amount of laughter in your family's face.” A perfect start to the New Year filled with love, joy, and style.