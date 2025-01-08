Sonam Kapoor shares fashion secret to effortless style

Bollywood actress and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor recently revealed the secret to looking stylish "without even trying." Sonam posted a series of stunning images of herself dressed in neutral tones like black and navy blue on Instagram.
In her caption, she shared her simple yet effective style tip: "Neutrals: for when you want to look good without even trying (or at least pretending not to)."
Earlier this week, Sonam also offered a glimpse into her personal life as she celebrated the New Year. She shared a few pictures, including one of her enjoying time with her husband, Anand Ahuja. A short video from a car ride with her son, Vayu, and a sweet moment of Anand with Vayu followed.
She wrote a heartfelt message: "Happy happy new year! Sorry for the late greetings… but I was recovering from a spectacular trip with my nearest and dearest. Thank you to my Sindhi clan...love you all.. and spending new years with you was epic! Missed you @harshvarrdhankapoor... – this is one of the best hotels we’ve been to and the most beautiful. Beyond world class..."
Before this, Sonam had shared glimpses from her Christmas celebrations with family in London.
On the professional front, Sonam will next be seen in Battle for Bittora, a film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel. The project will be produced by Anil Kapoor Films Company.