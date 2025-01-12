Anushka Sharma rocks relaxed chic, Virat Kohli keeps it sporty on their Alibaug trip

Following their recent visit to Shri Hit Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj’s ashram, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted traveling from Mumbai to Alibaug, showcasing their effortlessly cool style. A video shared by a paparazzi page captured the couple arriving at the Gateway of India in Colaba, Mumbai, before boarding a ferry. Virat greeted the media and fans as he walked alongside his wife.
The couple’s outfits perfectly balanced comfort and style. Anushka opted for a relaxed yet chic ensemble, featuring a blue pinstripe shirt worn over a white crew neck T-shirt.
The shirt, with its loose front buttons, full-length sleeves with folded cuffs, side slits, and collared neckline, provided a casual yet put-together look. She tucked the shirt into high-waisted black linen shorts with a front zipper and snug fit.
Anushka accessorised minimally, choosing contrasting pink buckle slip-on shoes for a pop of colour. Aviator sunglasses, stacked bracelets, and a vintage gold watch added subtle touches of style. She kept her hair loose in a centre parting and opted for a natural makeup look with glossy pink lips and a healthy, flushed complexion.
Virat complemented Anushka’s casual vibe in an all-black jogger set. His outfit consisted of a black sweatshirt with a crew neckline, full-length sleeves, and cinched cuffs, paired with matching baggy-fit jogger pants with a flared hem. He completed his look with white socks, slip-on sandals, a baseball cap, a neatly trimmed beard, a stylish watch, and a bracelet. The couple's coordinated yet individual styles made for a picture-perfect travel ensemble.