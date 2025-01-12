Anushka Sharma rocks relaxed chic, Virat Kohli keeps it sporty on their Alibaug trip

Anushka accessorised minimally, choosing contrasting pink buckle slip-on shoes for a pop of colour. Aviator sunglasses, stacked bracelets, and a vintage gold watch added subtle touches of style. She kept her hair loose in a centre parting and opted for a natural makeup look with glossy pink lips and a healthy, flushed complexion.

Virat complemented Anushka’s casual vibe in an all-black jogger set. His outfit consisted of a black sweatshirt with a crew neckline, full-length sleeves, and cinched cuffs, paired with matching baggy-fit jogger pants with a flared hem. He completed his look with white socks, slip-on sandals, a baseball cap, a neatly trimmed beard, a stylish watch, and a bracelet. The couple's coordinated yet individual styles made for a picture-perfect travel ensemble.