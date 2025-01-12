Celina Jaitly honours her late mother by wearing her ‘most valuable treasure’—a black lace sari

Actress Celina Jaitly recently paid a heartfelt tribute to her late mother by donning her cherished black lace sari, describing it as her “most valuable treasure.” Celina shared her sentiments on Instagram, expressing how wearing the sari felt like a warm hug from her mother.
In a striking photograph taken in her backyard, Celina looked elegant in the timeless sari. She captioned the post, “Meri maa ki sari, uski mamta ki khushbu, uske sangharsh ki gawaahi aur uske pyaar ka anmol tohfa hai.” (My mother's sari, the fragrance of her affection, the testimony of her struggles, and the priceless gift of her love.)
She further added, “An Indian Army wife epitomises grace and resilience, finding elegance in simplicity and turning it into timeless class. My mother’s sari carries the fragrance of her love, the testament of her struggles, and the priceless gift of her affection. Wearing my most valuable treasure: My late mother’s lace sari.”
Celina’s mother, Meeta Jaitly, passed away on June 8, 2018, after a prolonged battle with cancer.
Celina made her Bollywood debut with Feroz Khan’s Janasheen in 2003. A former beauty queen, she was the 4th runner-up at Miss Universe in 2001. She is best remembered for her roles in films such as No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Golmaal Returns, and Thank You. Her last screen appearance was in the 2011 Kannada romance drama Shrimathi, a remake of the Bollywood film Aitraaz.