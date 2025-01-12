Celina Jaitly honours her late mother by wearing her ‘most valuable treasure’—a black lace sari

Actress Celina Jaitly recently paid a heartfelt tribute to her late mother by donning her cherished black lace sari, describing it as her “most valuable treasure.” Celina shared her sentiments on Instagram, expressing how wearing the sari felt like a warm hug from her mother.

In a striking photograph taken in her backyard, Celina looked elegant in the timeless sari. She captioned the post, “Meri maa ki sari, uski mamta ki khushbu, uske sangharsh ki gawaahi aur uske pyaar ka anmol tohfa hai.” (My mother's sari, the fragrance of her affection, the testimony of her struggles, and the priceless gift of her love.)