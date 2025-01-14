Kriti Sanon’s ethnic looks that are perfect for a Makar Sankranti makeover

Kriti Sanon had a phenomenal 2024 with three big hits: Do Patti, Crew, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, reaffirming her position as one of the industry's finest actresses. Beyond her acting, Kriti's impeccable fashion sense continues to dazzle. Her traditional looks, in particular, are breath-taking, exuding grace and elegance. Take inspiration from Kriti's stunning ethnic-wear wardrobe to create the finest festive looks for Makar Sankranti.