Kriti Sanon’s ethnic looks that are perfect for a Makar Sankranti makeover

Kriti Sanon had a phenomenal 2024 with three big hits: Do Patti, Crew, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, reaffirming her position as one of the industry's finest actresses. Beyond her acting, Kriti's impeccable fashion sense continues to dazzle. Her traditional looks, in particular, are breath-taking, exuding grace and elegance. Take inspiration from Kriti's stunning ethnic-wear wardrobe to create the finest festive looks for Makar Sankranti.
Kriti Sanon stunned in a vibrant pink saree paired with a crystal-pink blouse. The sleeveless blouse featured intricate detailing and a plunging neckline, perfectly complementing her graceful look.
Kriti Sanon looked ethereal in a blooming pink printed saree adorned with gold beadwork. The saree featured intricate floral designs and horizontal stripes in hues of blue, green, and mustard. She paired it with a full-sleeved blouse with a plunging V-neckline, exuding timeless elegance.
Kriti Sanon dazzled in a vivid yellow Raw Mango saree, blending silk and organza. The intricate black zardozi cherry blossom detailing added a unique charm, making it perfect for festive celebrations.
Kriti Sanon nailed the festive look in a stunning pink salwar suit featuring colourful embroidered heavy work with yellow and golden accents. She paired the outfit with a traditional jutti, completing the elegant and festive ensemble perfectly.
Kriti looked stunning in a white printed saree paired with a red v-neck blouse and matching juttis. She completed the festive look with subtle makeup, a red bindi and minimal gold accessories.
Kriti looked lovely in a pretty pink saree with gold accents, paired with a floral blouse. She opted for a dewy makeup look with kohl-lined eyes and accessorised with traditional jewellery. Her hair was tied into a neat, perfect ponytail, completing the elegant look.