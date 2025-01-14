Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Bandhani ensemble by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, delivering a masterclass in maximalism

Tamannaah Bhatia recently showcased the art of maximalism in a breathtaking ensemble designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The actress stunned in a richly embellished Bandhani kurta, paired with a crushed silk skirt and a matching dupatta, demonstrating the designer duo's mastery of balancing intricate details and luxurious fabrics.
Tamannaah’s kurta, the focal point of the outfit, featured a classic round neckline and was lavishly adorned with gold embroidery across the bodice and short sleeves. Playful tassels along the hemline further enhanced the maximalist appeal.
The kurta was paired with a vibrant red crushed silk skirt, creating a captivating interplay of textures and colours. A matching Bandhani dupatta, also embellished with gold embroidery, completed the ensemble.
According to reports, the design drew inspiration from the Mughal Sehra, a traditional headpiece, and was meticulously handcrafted with precious rubies, pearls, and emeralds. The designers amplified the opulence with gota work, sequins, and antique zardozi embroidery. Real pearl tassels delicately adorned the sleeves, adding a touch of graceful movement.
Tamannaah accessorised the outfit with chunky stacked bangles on both wrists, providing a bold yet balanced accessory choice. By forgoing other jewellery and styling Tamannaah’s hair in a sleek bun, the stylist ensured that the focus remained firmly on the exquisite details of the creation, allowing the maximalist design to truly shine.
