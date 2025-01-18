Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dazzle in elegant ethnic outfits at a family wedding in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a stylish appearance at Ranveer’s cousin’s wedding celebrations in Mumbai last night, marking their first public outing since welcoming their daughter, Dua Padukone. The couple, known for their impeccable fashion sense, donned elegant ethnic attire for the occasion.

Paparazzi captured the couple leaving the wedding venue hand-in-hand. Ranveer escorted Deepika to her car, ensuring she was comfortably settled before departing. The affectionate gesture highlighted their strong bond and added a heartwarming touch to their appearance.