Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dazzle in elegant ethnic outfits at a family wedding in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a stylish appearance at Ranveer’s cousin’s wedding celebrations in Mumbai last night, marking their first public outing since welcoming their daughter, Dua Padukone. The couple, known for their impeccable fashion sense, donned elegant ethnic attire for the occasion.
Paparazzi captured the couple leaving the wedding venue hand-in-hand. Ranveer escorted Deepika to her car, ensuring she was comfortably settled before departing. The affectionate gesture highlighted their strong bond and added a heartwarming touch to their appearance.
Deepika opted for a stunning ivory anarkali suit with intricate pink embroidery along the broad borders, gold gota patti work on the hem, and delicate applique work on the ghera. The anarkali featured a classic crew neckline and full-length sleeves. She paired the ensemble with a heavily embroidered pink dupatta, draped gracefully over her shoulders. The dupatta, with its tassel borders, zardozi work, and lahariya designs, provided a beautiful contrast to the ivory suit.
Deepika chose statement gold jewellery to accessorise her look, including ornate jhumkis with ear chains, a striking choker necklace, and a heavy emerald-adorned neckpiece. Her hair was styled in a sleek, centre-parted bun adorned with a traditional gajra. Embroidered juttis completed the look, while her makeup included pink lips, defined brows, flushed cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, shimmery eyeshadow, and winged eyeliner.
Ranveer complemented Deepika’s elegance in an equally impressive ivory embroidered ensemble. His sherwani jacket featured a bandhgala neckline, open front, full-length sleeves, and detailed zardozi and sequin embroidery. He paired the jacket with a matching kurta featuring a split neckline and similar zardozi embroidery. Silk churidar pants and embroidered black mojaris completed his traditional look.
Ranveer also added personal touches with small hoop earrings, vintage glasses, a rugged beard, and his signature man bun hairstyle. The couple’s coordinated yet distinct styles made for a memorable appearance at the family wedding.