The figures who defined punk rock fashion

Punk rock fashion is synonymous with rebellion, individuality, and defiance of convention. Emerging in the mid-1970s alongside the punk music movement, this distinctive style became a visual expression of anarchic ideals. Several iconic figures played a pivotal role in shaping and popularising this subcultural phenomenon.

One of the most significant influencers was Vivienne Westwood, the British designer who, along with Malcolm McLaren, co-owned the infamous SEX boutique in London. Her provocative designs—featuring ripped T-shirts, bondage pants, and safety pins—captured the raw spirit of punk and became a uniform for the subculture. Westwood’s designs remain a cornerstone of punk-inspired high fashion.

The Sex Pistols, managed by McLaren, embodied punk’s ethos not only through their music but also their clothing. Johnny Rotten’s ragged T-shirts and Sid Vicious’ studded leather jackets set the tone for punk’s gritty aesthetic. Their deliberate disregard for polished appearances became a defining characteristic of the genre.

In the U.S., Debbie Harry, the frontwoman of Blondie, brought a blend of punk and glamour to the scene. Her edgy ensembles—think torn tights, bold prints, and platinum-blonde hair—showed that punk could be both fierce and feminine. Similarly, Patti Smith fused poetry and punk with her minimalist, androgynous style, often sporting simple white shirts, blazers, and jeans, emphasising a no-frills approach.