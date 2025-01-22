Trends

Ananya Panday stuns in a bold bohemian-desi avatar with an edgy septum ring

On the work front, Ananya Panday was recently seen in two back-to-back OTT releases, Call Me Bae and CTRL
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Ananya Panday has once again showcased her versatility in a striking new photoshoot, embracing a bold and dramatic bohemian-desi look. Known for effortlessly transitioning between various styles, from preppy chic to traditional Indian attire, Ananya has now convincingly rocked a rustic and edgy aesthetic.

The photos shared by the actress on Instagram featured her wearing a dark, patterned tube blouse that was ingeniously styled to mimic the pallu drape of a traditional sari. The blouse itself transformed into a contemporary take on the pallu, with a draped fabric elegantly falling over her shoulder.

This unique styling added a touch of traditional Indian elegance to the modern top. Complementing the blouse was a long, flowing golden skirt, which added a sense of grandeur and richness to the overall ensemble.

The standout accessory of the look was undoubtedly the septum nose ring, which amplified the bold and edgy aesthetic. This striking piece added a rebellious touch and elevated the entire look to a statement-making level. A dainty black bindi further enhanced the desi vibe and tied the entire style together, creating a cohesive and dramatic look.

Ananya's hair was styled in loose, natural waves, tied back in a slightly undone manner and adorned with a traditional gajra (flower garland). Her makeup complemented the natural aesthetic with a subtle blush and defined eyebrows, enhancing her features without overpowering the overall look.

The combination of the contemporary blouse, traditional skirt, bold nose ring, and natural hair and makeup created a captivating blend of edgy and desi influences.

