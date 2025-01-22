Ananya Panday stuns in a bold bohemian-desi avatar with an edgy septum ring

The photos shared by the actress on Instagram featured her wearing a dark, patterned tube blouse that was ingeniously styled to mimic the pallu drape of a traditional sari. The blouse itself transformed into a contemporary take on the pallu, with a draped fabric elegantly falling over her shoulder.

This unique styling added a touch of traditional Indian elegance to the modern top. Complementing the blouse was a long, flowing golden skirt, which added a sense of grandeur and richness to the overall ensemble.