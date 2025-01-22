This Indian label is set to debut at New York Fashion Week, showcasing sustainable designs

uppercase, an Indian luggage brand rooted in sustainability, is set to make its debut at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) Fall/Winter 2025. The event will take place from February 5 to 9, 2025, with uppercase presenting its eco-friendly designs on February 6 at 9 PM EST at Sony Hall. This milestone marks a significant step in showcasing India's 'Made in India' narrative at one of the world's most prestigious fashion events.

The brand's runway presentation will centre around sustainability, highlighting uppercase's commitment to blending cultural heritage with modern design. The showcase is a testament to India's growing influence in the global fashion landscape, as uppercase aims to introduce Indian craftsmanship to an international audience.

Sudip Ghose, Founder of uppercase, expressed pride in this achievement, stating, “This is a moment of great pride, not only for our brand but for India as a whole. We’re excited to take our message of sustainable innovation to a global stage.” He emphasised that uppercase aims to create designs that promote a conscious way of living while offering functional solutions.

Founded by travel enthusiasts, uppercase designs stylish travel essentials from recycled materials, reinforcing its dedication to environmental responsibility. The brand recently gained international acclaim as the first Indian luggage label in 69 years to win the prestigious Red Dot Award for its innovative Bullet suitcase.