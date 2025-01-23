Keerthy Suresh dazzles in a timeless black sari paired with a beautiful floral blouse

Known for her love of ethnic ensembles, Keerthy Suresh often stuns in flowing saris, intricately embroidered lehengas, and elegant kurtas that exude regal charm. Equally captivating are her casual and western looks, where she showcases her versatility with chic co-ords, tailored blazers, and playful dresses. She is back with another mind-blowing look and we can't get over it.

Recently, the star graced our feeds with a series of mesmerising pictures, draped in a timeless black chiffon sari by the renowned designer Nachiket Barve.

The ethereal drape was paired with a sleeveless silver-embellished blouse that exuded glamour. The blouse, adorned with intricate black and silver floral embroidery, featured a deep V-neckline with delicate halter neck detailing, adding a bold yet graceful touch to the ensemble.