Keerthy Suresh dazzles in a timeless black sari paired with a beautiful floral blouse

Known for her love of ethnic ensembles, Keerthy Suresh often stuns in flowing saris, intricately embroidered lehengas, and elegant kurtas that exude regal charm. Equally captivating are her casual and western looks, where she showcases her versatility with chic co-ords, tailored blazers, and playful dresses. She is back with another mind-blowing look and we can't get over it.
Recently, the star graced our feeds with a series of mesmerising pictures, draped in a timeless black chiffon sari by the renowned designer Nachiket Barve.
The ethereal drape was paired with a sleeveless silver-embellished blouse that exuded glamour. The blouse, adorned with intricate black and silver floral embroidery, featured a deep V-neckline with delicate halter neck detailing, adding a bold yet graceful touch to the ensemble.
Keerthy kept her accessories minimal yet striking, opting for diamond studs, a shimmering diamond ring, and her elegant golden mangalsutra. Her makeup was equally enchanting—a flawless base, a rosy flush on her cheeks, highlighter kissed across her cheekbones, and nude lips that spoke of understated elegance. Her kohl-lined eyes and fluttery lashes added a hint of drama, while her soft, wavy tresses cascaded gracefully down her back, completing the look with effortless charm.
When it comes to traditional attire, Keerthy reigns supreme. The actress embraced festive elegance in a stunning green kurta set for her first Pongal celebration. The kurta, featuring a flattering deep V-neckline, was adorned with vibrant floral prints, radiating a joyful vibrancy. She paired it with matching trousers and elevated the look with a vibrant yellow dupatta trimmed with a golden and green border.
Keerthy complemented her outfit with golden earrings and chic silver-strapped heels, striking the perfect balance between tradition and modernity. Her makeup echoed the softness of the look, with a subtle base, earthy brown eyelids, and nude lips that enhanced her natural beauty.