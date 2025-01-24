Ananya Panday’s unique gajra take on her ethnic style statement grabs eyeballs

Ananya Panday, the absolute favourite of the fashion world, is a true connoisseur of style and experimentation. Her sartorial choices are a breath of fresh air, resonating with boldness and a flair for the unexpected.
It’s her openness to embracing the uncharted realms of fashion that makes her a quintessential fashionista, an embodiment of grace entwined with fearless creativity. Her wardrobe is nothing short of a kaleidoscope of trends, each outfit a masterpiece, each appearance a statement. While modern interpretations continue to weave their magic, the allure of classic drapes remains unmatched.
Ananya recently brought this captivating essence to life, showcasing her signature style in a soft yellow gingham saree that whispered elegance with every fold.
The highlight of her ensemble was a breathtaking strapless floral blouse, a masterpiece resembling a cascading gajra. With its textured design of jasmine blooms, it transformed the traditional blouse into an ethereal work of art, adding a touch of organic drama that perfectly complemented the delicate saree.
Keeping her aesthetic refreshingly understated, Ananya embraced her natural beauty with a dewy, minimal makeup look. A flawless base, soft contouring, a hint of blush, and a luminous highlighter created an angelic glow, while lightly defined brows and a gentle pink hue on her lips tied it all together. Eschewing accessories, she let her lustrous locks flow freely, exuding an effortless charm that radiated from within.
This look is a poetic ode to simplicity, proving that true beauty blossoms when one embraces their natural grace with confidence.
Before this, Ananya embraced her playful spirit with a refreshing spin on the traditional sari. The actress stunned in a striking copper metallic sari by designer Anavila, elegantly reimagined into a chic skirt silhouette. This was a perfect contemporary twist on the classic drape.
Adding an unexpected burst of vibrancy, Ananya fashioned a red-and-black checkered dupatta into a halter-neck blouse, showcasing her flair for personalisation. This DIY touch not only reflected her unique style but also brought a bold, unconventional edge to the ensemble.