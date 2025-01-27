The story behind the most expensive vintage watch ever sold

In November 2019, the watch world witnessed a historic moment when the Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime Ref. 6300A-010 became the most expensive vintage watch ever sold, fetching a staggering USD 31 million at the Only Watch charity auction in Geneva. The watch, a masterpiece of horological ingenuity, isn’t just a timepiece—it’s a statement of artistry, philanthropy, and legacy.

The Grandmaster Chime was introduced in 2014 to celebrate Patek Philippe’s 175th anniversary. This specific iteration, however, was a one-of-a-kind stainless steel edition crafted exclusively for the charity auction. Its 20 complications, including five striking modes and a perpetual calendar, make it one of the most complex wristwatches ever created. What truly sets it apart is its dual-face design: one side dedicated to the time functions and the other to the calendar and chiming mechanisms.

Stainless steel, a material rarely used by Patek Philippe for high-end watches, added to its exclusivity. Furthermore, the watch bears the engraving “The Only One” on the case, underscoring its unique status.

The auction itself was a testament to the piece’s allure. Collectors and enthusiasts from around the globe competed fiercely, recognizing not just the watch’s technical brilliance but also its historical significance. The proceeds supported muscular dystrophy research, adding a layer of purpose to the sale.