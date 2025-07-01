Kendall Jenner’s travel tote is the real winner of the Bezos' wedding weekend; here's how you can buy it

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters know a thing or two about dressing for transit, and this outing proved no different. En route to their next destination via water taxi, each sibling put a unique spin on travel dressing. But all eyes were on Kendall, whose outfit struck that elusive balance between elegance and effortlessness.

The leather tote, often seen on her arm during fashion week and off-duty strolls alike, has quietly become her airport MVP—and understandably so. With its clean lines and generous interior, it’s the kind of bag that makes a case for investing in the right carry-on companion.

However, the oversized tote comes with an even bigger price tag. The Margaux leather tote costs $4,350 (approx 3.72 lakhs). Though some models are sold out on The Row website, you can shop it from any major digital retail platform.