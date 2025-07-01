Kendall Jenner’s travel tote is the real winner of the Bezos' wedding weekend; here's how you can buy it

Kendall Jenner might just be the only one in her family who gets the memo right on quiet luxury, and her latest look has the internet talking for all the right reasons. For Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded wedding festivities in Venice, the model and entrepreneur found the ultimate travel bag: The Row’s oversized Margaux tote in a rich brown leather.
Functional yet luxurious, the understated carryall added polish to Kendall’s laid-back ensemble—an effortlessly cool combination of a fitted white tank top and cropped capri trousers. But it wasn’t just the tote that screamed stealth wealth. Her footwear of choice? Netted rubber jelly flats, likely also from The Row, ticking all the boxes of comfort, minimalism, and high-fashion practicality.
The Kardashian-Jenner sisters know a thing or two about dressing for transit, and this outing proved no different. En route to their next destination via water taxi, each sibling put a unique spin on travel dressing. But all eyes were on Kendall, whose outfit struck that elusive balance between elegance and effortlessness.
The leather tote, often seen on her arm during fashion week and off-duty strolls alike, has quietly become her airport MVP—and understandably so. With its clean lines and generous interior, it’s the kind of bag that makes a case for investing in the right carry-on companion.
However, the oversized tote comes with an even bigger price tag. The Margaux leather tote costs $4,350 (approx 3.72 lakhs). Though some models are sold out on The Row website, you can shop it from any major digital retail platform.
While Bezos’ waterfront wedding was the main event, it was the Kardashian-Jenner departure looks that stole quite the post-party spotlight. Whether it was Kendall’s off duty model look or Kylie’s loud-and-proud animal print, one thing was clear: when it comes to jet-set dressing, this family never phones it in.
