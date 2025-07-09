Wimbledon 2025: Ace your tennis look

This season, the court is more than a battleground for champions—it’s a runway of effortless luxury, reimagined classics, and elevated accessories that seamlessly blend sport with sophistication.

Tennis-inspired fashion trends to watch in Summer 2025

Jewellery has made a powerful entrance into this athletic aesthetic, with the timeless tennis necklace leading the charge. Anayah Jewellery has reinvented this classic, debuting a collection that pairs old-school glamour with modern-day wearability.