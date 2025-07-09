Wimbledon 2025: Ace your tennis look

This season, the court is more than a battleground for champions—it’s a runway of effortless luxury, reimagined classics, and elevated accessories that seamlessly blend sport with sophistication.
Jewellery has made a powerful entrance into this athletic aesthetic, with the timeless tennis necklace leading the charge. Anayah Jewellery has reinvented this classic, debuting a collection that pairs old-school glamour with modern-day wearability.
Crafted with hand-set cubic zirconia and polished finishes, these pieces speak to the woman who moves from boardroom power plays to rooftop cocktails without skipping a beat.
Gemfields ups the ante with luxe tennis bracelets showcasing Zambian emeralds and Mozambican rubies—a perfect match for the drama and prestige of the tennis circuit.
Meanwhile, Gucci continues its decades-long rally with tennis culture through its latest Gucci Tennis collection. A nod to the House’s archival roots from the 1970s, the collection oozes retro charm and cinematic grace. Captured in a sunlit campaign that evokes golden-hour leisure and quiet confidence, Gucci’s vision embodies the stillness before a serve, the glance exchanged across a net, the elegance of a game in motion.
The collection itself is a masterclass in sports-luxe: pleated whites, structured polos, Web-striped accents, and accessories that walk the fine line between nostalgic and now. Headbands, metallic aviators, and duffle bags in monogram canvas nod to vintage tennis clubs while feeling unmistakably modern. The highlight? A limited-edition Gucci x HEAD tennis racket—engineered for performance but designed like a collectible. With the Interlocking G etched into red strings and the iconic Web stripe on the frame, it’s a game-changer that blends functionality with fashion flair.
And for those who like their style bold, fast, and versatile, Joker & Witch enters the game with their Serve & Slay watch collection. Inspired by the energy of sport and the freedom of streetwear, this line is all about statement timepieces for spontaneous lives.
Think unconventional dial shapes, lightweight builds, and edgy details that transform a practical accessory into a main-character moment. From matcha runs to midnight moves, these watches are made to serve energy and slay style.
Whether you're front row at Centre Court or catching the action on a screen, one thing’s clear—fashion is serving ace after ace.
