This lab-grown luxury diamond brand finds a new home in Delhi

Delhi’s luxury jewellery market has a new entrant as luxury diamond brand Solitario Diamonds officially unveiled its exclusive 300 sq ft retail space in South Extension this past weekend. This marks Solitario’s highly anticipated foray into the capital, promising a fresh and purpose-led luxury experience for the city’s discerning clientele.

Solitario Diamonds shines bright in Delhi with South Extension debut

Strategically located on the first floor of the renowned Study by Janak, the new store is designed to captivate Delhi’s customers. It showcases a meticulously curated collection of bold, high-carat statement solitaires, all 5 carats and above. The prime location in one of Delhi’s most prestigious shopping districts is a significant milestone in Solitario’s national expansion strategy, particularly timely with the upcoming festive and wedding seasons.

The partnership with Study by Janak bridges the global high-fashion and fine jewellery worlds with an innovative one-stop luxury experience that resonates both with style and with conscience. The interior of the store incorporates thoughtful branding details, from sophisticated tent cards and standees to experiential product displays.

Vandy Mehra, Director, Study by Janak, said, “Our customers are now looking for pieces that are not only style but also purpose. Solitario's lab-grown diamonds fit perfectly with this new sensibility. This partnership is about providing ageless craftsmanship with a modern conscience.”

Established in 2022 by Ricky Vasandani and Vivek Oberoi, Solitario Diamonds has rapidly grown a strong footprint in India and six international markets like Dubai, Malaysia and Spain, further expanding its vision to make sustainable fine jewellery desirable and affordable, city by city.