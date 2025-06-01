Ballet flats are back—but did they ever really leave?

These dainty shoes first started reappearing in the Spring/Summer 2021 collections and haven’t slowed down since. From Chanel’s timeless pairs (arguably the ultimate fashion investment) to Alaïa’s viral mesh versions, ballet flats have become a mainstay on runways and sidewalks alike. For many, they spark memories of 2000s icons like Kate Moss or Sienna Miller pairing them with skinny jeans or boho skirts or perhaps the worn-out Topshop pumps we clung to through university nights out. While that memory may not scream "buy another pair," today's iterations offer a more polished, wearable evolution.

Unlike fleeting fads (we’re looking at you, chokers), ballet flats are proving themselves to be more than a trend, they're a wardrobe essential. Though their 2000s heyday was memorable, their origin traces back to the 1950s, when Rose Repetto famously crafted a pair for Brigitte Bardot in And God Created Woman, later worn by Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face. From that point on, the ballet flat earned its place as a go-to shoe for women across generations.