Cannes 2025: Indian influencer asked to leave the red carpet in viral video

A new Cannes video surfaced online showing an Indian influencer being asked to step aside by Cannes security while she was trying to wave to the paparazzi for more photos.

The clip quickly went viral, fuelling backlash among Indian netizens who questioned the kind of cultural representation India was projecting on the global stage.

More and more Indian influencers are hitting the Cannes red carpet

In recent years, Cannes has seen a steady rise in Indian influencers attending, often backed by brand sponsorships. Names like Masoom Minawala, Ankush Bahuguna, Viraj Ghelani, Parul Gulati, Nancy Tyagi, and Niharika NM have graced the red carpet. Many of them are not there to promote films, but to promote fashion and content partnerships. Reports suggest some influencers even pay up to ₹30 lakh for the opportunity to walk the red carpet.

While their presence has brought renewed attention to the festival, especially from younger, digital-first audiences, it has also led to concerns about the dilution of Cannes’ original purpose. Fashion critiques and Instagram reels have begun to overshadow film screenings and panel discussions.

Industry voices are concerned

“Munjya” director Aditya Sarpotdar spoke out on the issue, saying, “No amount of influencers or outfits or any buzz created on the red carpet will get you any acclaim as a nation.”

He stressed that the heart of Cannes lies in cinema, not spectacle.

“These pre-events are always ways to promote the festival more… But that doesn’t sum up what the festival is. The sum of the festival is the cinema there,” he added.