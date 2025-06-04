Denim Faux Pas: Why should you skip the jeans this monsoon?

Slower than the tortoise

If you thought tortoises are slow, think again, because a wet denim is even slower when it comes to drying it off. One of the nightmares during this season is to dry off this fabric. No matter how much you air dry it or leave it under the ceiling or stand-fan, it takes a long time to dry-off.

Weighs you down

One should never wear denims without completely drying off the wetness as it will cause discomfort. This is because denims are anyway weighty and when wet, the weight of the fabric doubles up.

Infections all around

Monsoons are the time of seasonal change and the wetness all around makes you susceptible to cold and fever. Adding to that, denims, if not properly dry, can stick to your body which causes fungal infections. Another reason for the same is the unpredictable weather during the season, which ranges from sweat inciting heat to the dampness of the rains.