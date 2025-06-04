Denim Faux Pas: Why should you skip the jeans this monsoon?

Going for a casual brunch, denims are your best friends! Going for an outing with friends – denims are what you turn to! Dressing up for that first date – Obviously it’s the denims! But if all these occasions are during the monsoon, then think again and opt for a flowy dress or skirts – anything but denims. Why should one of the most comfortable and desirable piece of clothing be sent on a sabbatical during the rainy season, if you ask. Then here are reasons why denims might not be a good idea during this damp season.
Slower than the tortoise
If you thought tortoises are slow, think again, because a wet denim is even slower when it comes to drying it off. One of the nightmares during this season is to dry off this fabric. No matter how much you air dry it or leave it under the ceiling or stand-fan, it takes a long time to dry-off.
Weighs you down
One should never wear denims without completely drying off the wetness as it will cause discomfort. This is because denims are anyway weighty and when wet, the weight of the fabric doubles up.
Infections all around
Monsoons are the time of seasonal change and the wetness all around makes you susceptible to cold and fever. Adding to that, denims, if not properly dry, can stick to your body which causes fungal infections. Another reason for the same is the unpredictable weather during the season, which ranges from sweat inciting heat to the dampness of the rains.
No stains wanted
Denims have the ability to absorb muddy water splashes or rainwater. This can give way to stains and foul odours, which are both visually unappealing and reeks of stench. To avoid that, denims must be carefully washed, dried off, and stain removal agents must be applied, so that the denims look and feel good.
There goes the colour
Regular washes during this season can also cause the colour to bleed. If you give your denims for washing with other clothes, chances are that those clothes will also be at the receiving end of the colour spill and the denims would start looking faded and old.