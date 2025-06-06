Trends

Jane Birkin's original Hermes Birkin bag is up for auction. How can you buy it?

This Birkin Hermes bag will headline the Fashion Icons sale on July 10 at Sothebys Paris during Paris Couture Week, and will be up on view during The Luxury Sales at Sothebys NewYork till June 12 in a free, public exhibition
Jane Birkin poses with the OG Hermes Birkin bag
If you have saved up enough to get yourself a limited edition designer bag, you might as well read this article, and invest in Jane Birkin's OG Hermes Birkin bag! Yes, you heard that right girlies. The original Hermes Birkin bag that was made to order for the British-French actress, singer and designer, Jane Birkin is all set to be auctioned by Sotheby's on July 10, 2025.

What makes Jane Birkin's OG Hermes Birkin bag special?

The Hermes Birkin bag, is one of the most 'revered' handbags to have ever existed in the history of fashion. The first-ever original Birkin bag is an all black, saddle-style stitched leather handbag, and has gold hardware. In the fashion universe, it is proven to be the first symbol of timeless luxury. It was contemplated about four decades ago, post a chance meeting on a flight between Jane and then then Hermes CEO Jean-Louis Dumas.

The OF Birkin Hermes bag, simple yet sensational
Sotheby had put it up on a social media post on Thursday about the bag on sale. The post said:

"It's official: Jane Birkin's original Hermes Birkin bag is coming to auction at Sotheby's Paris.

In 1984, a chance encounter on a flight between jane Birkin and then Hermes CEO jean Louis Dumas sparked the creation of the handbag that would change the course of fashion history.

This legendary accessory will headline our Fashion Icons sale on 10 July at #SothebysParis during Paris Couture Week. Catch it on view during The Luxury Sales at #SothebysNewYork from 6-12 June in a free, public exhibition."

Sotheby's global head of handbags and fashion, Morgane Halimi, summed up what the iconic Birkin bag means to the world of fashion. She says, "There are rare moments in the world of fashion when an object transcends trends and becomes a legend. Jane Birkin's Original Birkin bag is such a moment." Enough said, we guess.

Jane Birkin
OG Hermes Birkin Bag

