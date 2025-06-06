Jane Birkin's original Hermes Birkin bag is up for auction. How can you buy it?

If you have saved up enough to get yourself a limited edition designer bag, you might as well read this article, and invest in Jane Birkin's OG Hermes Birkin bag! Yes, you heard that right girlies. The original Hermes Birkin bag that was made to order for the British-French actress, singer and designer, Jane Birkin is all set to be auctioned by Sotheby's on July 10, 2025.

What makes Jane Birkin's OG Hermes Birkin bag special?

The Hermes Birkin bag, is one of the most 'revered' handbags to have ever existed in the history of fashion. The first-ever original Birkin bag is an all black, saddle-style stitched leather handbag, and has gold hardware. In the fashion universe, it is proven to be the first symbol of timeless luxury. It was contemplated about four decades ago, post a chance meeting on a flight between Jane and then then Hermes CEO Jean-Louis Dumas.