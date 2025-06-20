Brad Pitt sports an indigenous Gujarati weave named Tangaliya during the F1 BTS shoot

The busy man that Brad Pitt is, finalising his divorce with Angelina Jolie, introducing his new girlfriend to the world and shooting for his new film F1, was spotted in a bright blue shirt, in one of the 'behind-the-scenes' shots of the film, which features one of India's traditional weaving techniques, Tangaliya.
Developed by the Dangasia scheduled caste community in Gujarat, Tangaliya, an indigenous craft, is native to the Surendranagar district in the Saurashtra-region of the state. Legend says that hundreds of years ago, in the stark landscape of Saurashtra, a Bharwad man wedded a lady from the weaver community, amid oppositions from both the sides. But, it was a marriage that have everlastingly impacted the rich embroidered craft. The children born to them were known as Dangasia, conceived by the shepherds and weavers, and they made the specialty of Tangaliya weaving world renowned.
During the weaving process, the extra yarns in contrast colours are knotted around the yarns of the fabric during the weaving process to create embossed bead-like patterns. Each bead or dana, as it is locally called, lends itself to creating the whole motif, which is seen clearly on both sides of the fabric. This rare craft, not known to be practiced anywhere else on the globe, is labour-intensive and tedious.
The GI tagged textile is usually used as shawl and wraparound skirt by women of the Bharwad Gopalak community of the Wankaner, Amreli, Dehgam, Surendranagar, Joravarnagar, Botad, Bhavnagar and Kutch areas.
At the fashion label 11.11/eleven eleven, the Tangaliya fabric is made of indigenous organic cotton or kala cotton, hand spun on a portable charka called peti charka. The motifs are inspired by some traditional forms taken from everyday elements of use such as water, well, etc.
