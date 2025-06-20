Brad Pitt sports an indigenous Gujarati weave named Tangaliya during the F1 BTS shoot

The busy man that Brad Pitt is, finalising his divorce with Angelina Jolie, introducing his new girlfriend to the world and shooting for his new film F1, was spotted in a bright blue shirt, in one of the 'behind-the-scenes' shots of the film, which features one of India's traditional weaving techniques, Tangaliya.

What is Tangaliya weaving technique that Brad Pitt adorns?

Developed by the Dangasia scheduled caste community in Gujarat, Tangaliya, an indigenous craft, is native to the Surendranagar district in the Saurashtra-region of the state. Legend says that hundreds of years ago, in the stark landscape of Saurashtra, a Bharwad man wedded a lady from the weaver community, amid oppositions from both the sides. But, it was a marriage that have everlastingly impacted the rich embroidered craft. The children born to them were known as Dangasia, conceived by the shepherds and weavers, and they made the specialty of Tangaliya weaving world renowned.