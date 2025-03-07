A$AP Rocky named Ray-Ban’s first creative director

Ray-Ban has announced the appointment of multi-talented artist A$AP Rocky as the iconic brand’s first-ever creative director. Known for his groundbreaking influence in music and fashion, Rocky will infuse his unique style into Ray-Ban Studios, leading creative projects and shaping the future of the brand's design.

His first major project -- the Blacked Out Collection, set to launch in April 2025, reimagines Ray-Ban’s icons with fresh, ultra-modern black lenses and gold-plated accents.

This visionary collaboration marks a transformative moment in Ray-Ban’s evolution, blending the brand’s legendary heritage with Rocky’s cutting-edge creativity.

“Ray-Ban has always stayed true to its roots while pushing boundaries. I’m honoured to contribute to the next chapter of such an iconic brand,” said A$AP Rocky.