Karisma Kapoor exudes grace in a blue kurta for Women’s Day post

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor left her fans in awe on International Women's Day by sharing a series of regal-looking pictures on Instagram. Dressed in a royal blue kurta with delicate white branches and floral motifs, the kurta featured a flowing design, introducing a modern touch to her traditional look.
Karisma Kapoor’s Women's Day message
To celebrate the day, Karisma captioned her picture, "Let's fly. Happy Women's Day." The post resonated with fans, evoking freedom, confidence, and empowerment—pillars of value Women's Day seeks to celebrate across the world. Commenters flocked with appreciation, appreciating her fashion sense and inspirational message.
Karisma Kapoor’s timeless elegance
This isn't the first time Karisma has impressed with her ageless style. In the past, she looked stunning in a champagne gold Kanjeevaram sari during her cousin Aadar Jain's wedding celebrations.
Karisma stunned in Tarun Tahiliani's 'Otherworldly' collection, which featured a Chantilly lace border with minute crystals. She paired it with a delicately worked blouse that featured architectural features and a looped back, which was making a statement in its own right.
Karisma Kapoor is still a fashion icon, so naturally mixing the traditional with the current fashion.