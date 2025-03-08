Karisma Kapoor exudes grace in a blue kurta for Women’s Day post

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor left her fans in awe on International Women's Day by sharing a series of regal-looking pictures on Instagram. Dressed in a royal blue kurta with delicate white branches and floral motifs, the kurta featured a flowing design, introducing a modern touch to her traditional look.

Karisma Kapoor’s Women's Day message

To celebrate the day, Karisma captioned her picture, "Let's fly. Happy Women's Day." The post resonated with fans, evoking freedom, confidence, and empowerment—pillars of value Women's Day seeks to celebrate across the world. Commenters flocked with appreciation, appreciating her fashion sense and inspirational message.