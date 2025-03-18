The cultural origins of hair colour: A symbol of identity and expression

Hair colour has long been a reflection of cultural identity, genetics, and societal norms across civilizations. The natural shades of human hair—ranging from black, brown, and blonde to red and grey—have evolved due to genetic adaptations to climate and environment. However, beyond biology, hair colour has been deeply symbolic, often representing status, beauty ideals, and even mystical beliefs.

The cultural significance of hair colour through the ages

In ancient societies, hair colour often held significant meaning. In Egypt, for example, henna was used to dye hair reddish-brown, symbolising vitality and youth. The Greeks and Romans associated blonde hair with divinity and heroism, often depicting their gods and noble figures with golden locks. Blonde hair was so admired that Roman women used saffron and other natural dyes to lighten their hair. Meanwhile, in China and Japan, black hair was considered a sign of purity and respectability, and natural hair colour was rarely altered.

Red hair has had a particularly complex cultural history. In medieval Europe, it was sometimes linked to supernatural traits, with red-haired individuals being associated with witchcraft or fiery temperaments. Conversely, in Scotland and Ireland, red hair became a celebrated feature, closely tied to Celtic heritage. The rarity of natural red hair made it a distinguishing trait, further shaping its cultural significance.