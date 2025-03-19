Sneakers, espadrilles, and sandals are dominating the Spring 2025 footwear scene

As the layers come off and the sun takes center stage, spring fashion is stepping up—literally. This season’s footwear trends are all about effortless style and comfort. From the sleek sneakers to the Mediterranean-inspired espadrilles, the hottest shoes of the season blend versatility with statement-making appeal.
Sneakers
If one shoe has reigned supreme in the wardrobes of celebs and street-style icons alike, it’s the classic sneaker. Whether it’s pairing crisp white kicks with oversized blazers or rocking chunky high-tops with relaxed denim, sneakers remain a must-have. This spring, minimalist leather sneakers in neutral tones continue to dominate, while bold, retro-inspired designs—think 90s colour-blocked runners and thick-soled dad shoes—add a playful twist.
Espadrilles
Nothing says ‘spring in the South of France’ quite like espadrilles. These woven-soled wonders strike the perfect balance between casual and chic. Whether in classic canvas lace-ups or platform iterations, espadrilles bring a touch of Riviera elegance to breezy spring dresses and linen trousers. Expect soft pastels, raffia textures, and even metallic finishes making waves this season.
Open-Toe Sandals
Strappy, barely-there sandals are a warm-weather staple, and this year, they’re getting a high-fashion refresh. From simple, slip-on flats to edgy, studded designs, sandals are proving they can be both sleek and statement-making. Kitten-heeled mules, sculptural heels, and gladiator styles are making a comeback, offering options that transition seamlessly from brunch dates to evening soirées.