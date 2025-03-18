Spring 2025 makeup is all about expressive, dreamy, and bold
Spring 2025 is all about playful elegance, with a resurgence of romantic aesthetics and bold pops of colour. The runways and social media are ablaze with flushed cheeks, pastel washes, and a modernised take on historic beauty. Here’s how the season’s key makeup trends are shaping up.
Bright pink blush
Blush is back, and this time, it’s taking centre stage. Vibrant pinks, from cool bubblegum to deeper fuchsia, are applied generously across the cheeks and even swept onto the temples for a soft-focus, high-impact flush. The goal? A fresh, youthful radiance that mimics a natural rush of warmth. Cream and liquid formulations dominate, lending skin a dewy, second-skin finish.
Butter yellow eyes
Move over, neutrals—Spring 2025 is making a case for soft, buttery yellow eyeshadow and liner. This sunshine-infused hue brightens the eyes without overwhelming, offering a fresh take on warm-toned makeup. Worn as a wash over the lids or as a precise graphic liner, butter yellow pairs beautifully with glowing skin and a touch of mascara for an easy, modern statement.
Rococo revised
The ornate beauty of the Rococo era is getting a contemporary update. Think pearl embellishments, delicate pastel hues, and painterly details reminiscent of 18th-century portraiture. But instead of over-the-top extravagance, the new Rococo beauty keeps things wearable with soft shimmer, muted gold accents, and a focus on delicate detailing—like pearl-studded eyeliner or barely-there metallic sheens.
Bitten lips
High-maintenance lipstick is taking a backseat this season. Instead, lips are all about the ‘bitten’ look—softly stained, blurred edges, and a natural plumped effect. Juicy berry tones, muted rose, and dusty brick shades dominate, offering a lived-in elegance that’s equal parts effortless and alluring. Glossy balms and lip tints are key for achieving that subtly flushed effect.
Shimmery duo-tone pastels
Pastels are making a shimmering comeback, but with a futuristic twist. Iridescent washes of colour—lavender melting into icy blue, peach shifting to pink—create an otherworldly, fairy-like effect. These duo-tone shades play with light, adding dimension to the eyes and cheekbones without feeling overpowering. Think holographic yet wearable, with a gossamer glow that catches the light just right.