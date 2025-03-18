Spring 2025 makeup is all about expressive, dreamy, and bold

Shimmery duo-tone pastels

Pastels are making a shimmering comeback, but with a futuristic twist. Iridescent washes of colour—lavender melting into icy blue, peach shifting to pink—create an otherworldly, fairy-like effect. These duo-tone shades play with light, adding dimension to the eyes and cheekbones without feeling overpowering. Think holographic yet wearable, with a gossamer glow that catches the light just right.